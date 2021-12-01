State logs 705 new Covid cases, 13 more fatalities

Kolkata: The number of single day Covid cases has gone up to 705 on Tuesday from what was registered at 511 on Monday. State saw a significant drop in cases on Monday with 511 cases from 715 on Sunday. State registered 701 cases last Saturday and 710 last Friday.



Active Covid cases in the state have further gone down to 7,731 on Tuesday from 7,733 on Monday. As many as 694 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.32 percent on Monday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State went up to 2.24 percent on Tuesday from 2.20 percent on Monday.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,16,083 on Tuesday out of which 15,88,866 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. Covid positivity rate in Bengal dropped to 1.93 percent on Tuesday from 2.11 percent on Monday. Around 36,603 samples were tested across the state on Tuesday. State has so far carried out 2,03,19,125 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 42:58 on Tuesday. Single day Covid fatalities rose up to 13 on Tuesday from 11 on Monday. As many as 19,486 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Tuesday.

Kolkata has registered 2 Covid deaths on Tuesday, North 24 Parganas 4, South 24 Parganas 1, Howrah 1, Hooghly 1, East Midnapore 1, Nadia 1 and Jalpaiguri 1. The number of single day infections in Kolkata has gone up to 192 on Tuesday from 163 on Monday. Around 137 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Tuesday. A total 3,28,929infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,21,510 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,33,392 infected cases till date out of which 3,27,067 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 64 new cases on Tuesday, Hooghly 46, Howrah 55, Darjeeling 21, Nadia 19.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,77,526 people so far out of which 1,173 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 253 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,58,094 till Tuesday. As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals. As many as 4,139 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Tuesday.