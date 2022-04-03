State logs 70 new cases

Kolkata: State on Saturday registered a further rise in daily Covid infection with 70 fresh cases being reported while on Friday the daily infection in Bengal was recorded at 41.



On Thursday the figure stood at 33.

In another development, Bengal registers zero Covid mortality for 11 days in a row.

The number of total infected cases in the state has so far reached 20,17,459 out of which 19,95,661 have been recovered so far. The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.92 per cent on Saturday unchanged from Friday's figure.

The fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent on Saturday unchanged from Friday's figure.

Around 541 patients are currently undergoing treatment at home isolation on Saturday while 60 patients are in hospitals. The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 12,401 on Saturday. Around 21,197 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far. Around 1,87,332 doses of Covid vaccinne were administered in the past 24 hours.