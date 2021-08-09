State logs 675 cases; at least 12 fatalities in the past 24 hours

kolkata: The number of single-day Covid infections has gone down to 675 on Sunday from 749 on Saturday. The total tally of COVID-19 infected cases reached 15,33,803 out of which around 15,05,089 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far.



As many as 763 people were discharged from different hospitals on Sunday.

The number of single day fatalities also dropped to 12 on Sunday from what stood at 15 on Saturday.

Around 18,229 people have so far died of Covid across the state. The number of Covid infected cases is still higher in the districts like North 24-Parganas, Kolkata, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri, compared to other districts.

As many as 77 fresh cases were detected in North 24-Parganas on Sunday while Kolkata has seen 68 new Covid cases, Darjeeling 69 and Jalpaiguri 60. In the past 24 hours, Coochbehar has reported 34 new cases, Hooghly 30 new cases, South 24-Parganas 36 and Howrah 26.

The recovery rate has reached 98.13 percent whereas the fatality rate remains at 1.19 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.45 on Sunday whereas the percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.42. Bengal has so far carried out 1,60,92,192 Covid sample tests out of which around 46,530 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

North 24-Parganas has seen 3 Covid deaths on Sunday while Kolkata has seen 1. Hooghly and East Midnapore each have seen 1 new death on Sunday while Nadia has seen 4. Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling each have seen 1 death. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,980 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,582 people so far.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,35,539 people so far out of which 1,405 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 582 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,10,065 till Sunday.

Health department has so far addressed 20,81,685 general queries so far out of which 2,603 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has remained at 21 while 49 others who have died are still among the suspected cases. No new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state in the past 24 hours.

Two new suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases remained 87 in the state. The total number of suspected cases stood 192 in the state so far.