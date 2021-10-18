State logs 624 cases; at least 14 fatalities reported in past 24 hrs

kolkata: Bengal has seen a rise in the daily Covid infected cases on Sunday as the number jumped to 624 from what stood at 443 on Saturday.



State registered around 7,421 active Covid cases on Sunday.

As many as 634 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals.

The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.33 percent. Around 14 people died of Covid in the state on Sunday. State had registered 10 fatalities on Saturday.

The total number of infected people has reached 15,80,530 so far. Out of this, around 15,54,132 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 18,977 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 2.83 percent on Sunday. The positivity rate remained at 2.30 percent on Sunday while the fatality rate in Bengal registered at 1.20 percent.

Around 128 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas on Sunday while in Kolkata the number was registered at 178. South 24-Parganas has seen 53 new cases, Hooghly 48 and Howrah 51, Darjeeling 16, Nadia 29, Jalpaiguri 6. Bengal has so far carried out 1,86,77,183 Covid sample tests out of which around 27,148 tests were done on Sunday. Kolkata has registered 4 Covid deaths on Sunday, South 24 Parganas 1, North 24 Parganas 3, Hooghly 2, Nadia 3 and Darjeeling 1.

Health department has so far addressed 22,52,895 general queries so far out of which 2,381 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,23,585 people so far out of which 1,212 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 209 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,45,624 till Sunday. Around 149 Covid testing laboratories have been set up in the state so far and RT PCR/Antigen tests ratio remained at 49:51. As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals. Bengal has administered 2,93,055 doses on Sunday taking the total doses administered so far in Bengal to 6,65,21,454.