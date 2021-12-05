State logs 621 new cases, 11 deaths, 624 recoveries in past 24 hours

Kolkata: Bengal has seen a rise in daily Covid cases with 621 new cases being reported on Saturday while on Friday the daily cases stood at 608. The figure on Thursday stood at 657 and 668 on Wednesday.



Active Covid cases in the state have further gone down to 7,656 on Saturday from 7,670 on Friday.

As many as 624 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.32 percent on Saturday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 2.20 percent from 2.23 percent on Friday.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,18,637 on Friday out of which 15,91,447 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered.

Covid positivity rate in Bengal jumped up to 1.54 percent on Saturday from 1.51 on Friday. Around 40,362 samples were tested across the state on Saturday. State has so far carried out 2,04,74,380 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 55:45 on Saturday. Single day Covid fatalities dropped to 11 on Saturday from 13 on Friday. As many as 19,534 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Saturday.

Kolkata has registered 4 Covid deaths on Saturday, North 24 Parganas 4, South 24 Parganas 1, Howrah 1 and Jalpaiguri1. The number of single day infections in Kolkata remained at 185 on Saturday. Around 91 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Saturday.

A total 3,29,597 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,22,228 people were already discharged from the hospitals.

North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,33,863 infected cases till Saturday out of which 3,27,536 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 50 new cases on Saturday, Hooghly 50, Howrah 45, Darjeeling 26, Nadia 24.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,82,329 people so far out of which 1,203 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 289 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,59,233 on Saturday.