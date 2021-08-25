State logs 613 new Covid cases; recovery rate stands at 98.21%

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infection has gone up to 613 on Tuesday from what stood at 510 on Monday. Single day Covid fatality jumped to 12 on Tuesday from what stood at 7 on Monday.



Number of daily caseload still remains higher in the districts like North 24-Parganas, Kolkata, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly and Darjeeling. According to the health bulletin on Tuesday, around 89 fresh cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in case of Kolkata the number was registered at 95. Darjeeling has seen 40 new cases, South 24-Parganas 35 and Hooghly 35. Coochbehar has reported 27 new cases, Howrah 38, Nadia 31.

The recovery rate reached 98.21 per cent on Tuesday and rate of transmission of the virus has been checked and the fatality rate being restricted within 1.19 for nearly 3 weeks. The infection rate in some pockets has been a cause of concern for the health department. The positivity rate remained at 1.49 per cent on Tuesday.

Around 18,383 people have so far died of Covid across the state. The total tally of COVID-19 infected cases reached 15,44,109 out of which around 15,16,509 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far. As many as 720 people were discharged from different hospitals on Tuesday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 2.99.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,67,30,555 Covid sample tests out of which around 41,262 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen no Covid deaths on Tuesday while North 24 Parganas has seen 1 death, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly 3, East Burdwan 2, West Midnapore 1, Nadia 3 and Jalpaiguri 1.

Health department has so far addressed 21,21,949 general queries so far out of which 2,450 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,57,018 people so far out of which 1,277 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 508 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,18,624 till Tuesday.

Around 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been still functional in the state out of 196 are run by the government. There are around 23,947 earmarked Covid beds in the state and 2,861 ICU/HDU beds.

The total number of mucormycosis infected cases reached 89 in the state and the total number of suspected cases reached 205.

The number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has remained at 21 while 49 others who have died are still among the suspected cases.