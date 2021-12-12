State logs 610 new cases; over 37K samples tested in a day

Kolkata: Bengal has seen a drop in daily Covid infection on Saturday with 610 cases being reported from what remained at 628 on Thursday. On Thursday the state had registered 567 single day cases.



Meanwhile, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhusan has written to the Chief Secretary of Bengal HK Dwivedi on Saturday urging the state government to maintain a strict vigil on the Covid situation and to focus district-level measures. In case of the district reporting a surge in Covid cases there must be intensive action and local containment, says the letter.

Centre also emphasised on the intensive action and local containment in the areas where Covid cases are on the rise. Testing and survillance interventions were also given utmost importance in the letter. The letter also pointed out that the positivity rate in Kolkata is around 5.38 percent as per the data available with the Centre.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,22,608 on Saturday out of which 15,95,452 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. Covid positivity rate in Bengal on Saturday dropped to 1.63 percent on Saturday from 1.64 on Friday.

Around 37,527 samples were tested across the state on Saturday. State has so far carried out 2,07,22,577 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 47:53 on Saturday.

State on Saturday administered 3,52,247 Covid vaccinne doses taking the total doses administered so far in the state to 9,65,57,808. The number of active Covid cases in the state stood at 7,562 on Saturday. As many as 612 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.33 percent on Saturday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 1.80 percent on Saturday from what stood at 1.83 percent on Friday.

Single day Covid fatalities jumped to 10 on Saturday from 9 on Friday. As many as 19,594 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Saturday. Kolkata has registered 2 Covid death on Saturday, North 24 Parganas 5, Hooghly 1, Howrah 2.