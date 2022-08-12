State logs 598 fresh Covid cases; positivity rate dips to 5.02%
kolkata: The number of daily Covid infected cases has slightly gone up on Thursday with 598 new cases being detected. The daily figure stood at 519 on Wednesday. Covid positivity rate has further gone down up to 5.02 per cent on Thursday from what was registered at 5.63 per cent on Wednesday.
The daily figure remained nearly around 1000 last week. The number of daily cases in Bengal stood above 700 towards the end of last week but the number has gone below 600 this week. The daily figure in the state remained over 2,200 about two weeks ago. Around 802 patients have recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours. Recovery rate touched 98.67 per cent on Thursday. State registered four Covid deaths on Thursday while on Wednesday the figure stood at five.
State so far registered 21,01,075 Covid cases out of which 20,73,223 people have recovered. Around 21,414 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till August 11. There are currently around 221 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 6,217 patients are in home isolation. Covid fatality stands at 1.02 per cent for over three weeks. Around 11,923 samples were tested in the state on Thursday. State has so far carried out 26,108,575 sample tests so far till date.
Bengal has so far administered over 1,10,52,851 booster doses cumulatively on the people till Thursday. Around 7,29,09,178 crore people received the first dose so far while 6,44,74,892 crore people received two doses of Covid vaccine.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Accused cannot be convicted on ground of suspicion: SC11 Aug 2022 7:29 PM GMT
'Dip in children coming for adoption points to illegal market'11 Aug 2022 7:29 PM GMT
Video of man smoking on SpiceJet flight surfaces; probe ordered11 Aug 2022 7:28 PM GMT
Minimata dedicated her entire life for human welfare: Baghel11 Aug 2022 7:28 PM GMT
Rs 56 cr cash, Rs 14 cr jewellery seized in Maha11 Aug 2022 7:27 PM GMT