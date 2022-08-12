State logs 598 fresh Covid cases; positivity rate dips to 5.02%

kolkata: The number of daily Covid infected cases has slightly gone up on Thursday with 598 new cases being detected. The daily figure stood at 519 on Wednesday. Covid positivity rate has further gone down up to 5.02 per cent on Thursday from what was registered at 5.63 per cent on Wednesday.



The daily figure remained nearly around 1000 last week. The number of daily cases in Bengal stood above 700 towards the end of last week but the number has gone below 600 this week. The daily figure in the state remained over 2,200 about two weeks ago. Around 802 patients have recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours. Recovery rate touched 98.67 per cent on Thursday. State registered four Covid deaths on Thursday while on Wednesday the figure stood at five.

State so far registered 21,01,075 Covid cases out of which 20,73,223 people have recovered. Around 21,414 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till August 11. There are currently around 221 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 6,217 patients are in home isolation. Covid fatality stands at 1.02 per cent for over three weeks. Around 11,923 samples were tested in the state on Thursday. State has so far carried out 26,108,575 sample tests so far till date.

Bengal has so far administered over 1,10,52,851 booster doses cumulatively on the people till Thursday. Around 7,29,09,178 crore people received the first dose so far while 6,44,74,892 crore people received two doses of Covid vaccine.