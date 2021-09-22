State logs 537 cases; about 592 patients cured in a day

kolkata: Bengal has seen 537 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday. State has seen a little dip in the past three days. On Monday, the number dropped to 524 from what stood at 635 on Sunday.



The number of active Covid cases in Bengal dropped at 7,741 on Tuesday. Around 592 patients have been discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from Covid. The number of fatalities on Tuesday stood at 14 while the Covid recovery rate remained at 98.31 per cent. The total number of infected people has reached 15,62,710 so far. Out of this, around 15,36,291 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 18,678 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.47 on Tuesday while the positivity rate stood at 1.62 percent. The fatality rate in Bengal went up to 1.20 per cent after it stood at 1.19 per cent for over a month.

Around 98 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 108. Darjeeling has seen 25 new cases, South 24-Parganas 36 and Hooghly 36 and Howrah 31. Bengal has so far carried out 1,77,97,142 Covid sample tests out of which around 33,117 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen 3 deaths on Tuesday and South 24 Parganas has seen 2 Covid deaths. North 24 Parganas has seen 4 deaths, Hooghly 1, Howrah 1, East Burdwan 1, West Midnapore 1 and Nadia 1.

Bengal on Tuesday administered 10,77,096 doses taking the total number of doses being administered in the state so far to 5,28,95,939. State on Monday conducted 9 lakh doses. Bengal on Saturday crossed the milestone of administering 13 lakh doses. Health department has so far addressed 21,90,093 general queries so far out of which 2,400 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,92,193 people so far out of which 1,227 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 535 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours.