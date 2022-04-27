State logs 52 cases, rate of fatality at 1.05% in a day

kolkata: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal rose up to 52 on Wednesday from what stood at 36 on Tuesday. The figure dropped on Monday with only 19 cases being reported while on Sunday the state had registered 41 new cases.



Fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent for over a period of three weeks with the recovery rate standing at 98.94 percent. Covid positivity rate has gone up to 0.53 percent on Wednesday from what was registered at 0.39 percent. The figure stood at 0.33 percent on Monday. The figure stood at 0.39 percent last Friday. The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,96,630.

State has so far registered 20,18,119 infected cases till Tuesday. As many as 2,50,19,398 samples have been examined so far, including 9,861 which were done on Wednesday.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.94 per cent on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday's figure.

No Covid death occurred on Wednesday. Around 1,02,582 vaccine doses have been administered across Bengal on Wednesday.

It may be mentioned here that the State Health Department has again decided to resume sentinel surveys.

It will be carried out at hospitals level in 28 health districts of Bengal.