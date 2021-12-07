State logs 507 cases; at least 9 deaths in past 24 hours

kolkata: Single-day Covid cases on Tuesday have gone up to 507 from what stood at 465. The new cases substantially dropped to 465 on Monday from 620 on Sunday.



The number of active Covid cases in the state has further gone down to 7,576 on Tuesday from 7,590 on Monday. The active cases on Sunday stood at 7,639. As many as 512 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.33 percent on Tuesday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 1.97 percent on Tuesday from 1.98 on Monday.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,20,229 on Tuesday out of which 15,93,091 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. Covid positivity rate in Bengal on Tuesday dropped to 1.44 percent from 2.11 percent on Monday. Around 35,201 samples were tested across the state on Tuesday. State has so far carried out 2,05,71,892 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 44:56 on Tuesday. Single day Covid fatalities remained at 9 on Tuesday unchanged from Monday's figure. As many as 19,562 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Tuesday. Kolkata has registered 2 Covid deaths on Tuesday, North 24 Parganas 4, Hooghly 1, South 24-Parganas 1 and South Dinajpur 1. The number of single-day infections in Kolkata dropped to 154 on Monday from 177 on Sunday. Around 85 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Monday. A total 3,29,928 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,22,540 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total of 3,33,055 infected cases till Monday out of which 3,27,739 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 34 new cases on Monday, Hooghly 36, Howrah 29, Darjeeling 10, Nadia 24.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,85,958 people so far out of which 1,207 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.