State logs 40 cases in a day, positivity rate stands at 0.39%

kolkata: Bengal has seen a further rise in daily Covid infection with 40 fresh cases being reported on Friday while on Thursday the number stood at 26.



The daily infected cases remained at 28 and 23 on Wednesday and Tuesday respectively.

Covid positivity rate has jumped to 0.39 per cent on Friday from what stood at 0.27 percent on Thursday.

The figure remained at 0.28 per cent on Wednesday. The figure stood at 0.25 percent on Tuesday. The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,96,489.

State has so far registered 20,17,940 infected cases till Friday. As many as 2,49,76,149 samples have been examined so far, including 10,155 which were done on Friday.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.94 per cent on Friday, unchanged from Thursday's figure.

The fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent on Friday. The figure remained the same on Thursday.

No Covid death occurred on Friday as well. Around 1,00,632 vaccine doses have been administered across Bengal on Friday.

It may be mentioned here that the state health department is taking certain precautionary measures to combat if there is a surge in daily Covid cases. Health department has also alerted the district health officials after the daily infection has gone up in the country recently.