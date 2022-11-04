State logs 39 Covid cases in past 24 hrs

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infection jumped on Thursday as the figure was registered at 39 while on Wednesday the figure stood at 34. On Tuesday the daily cases stood at 29 and 21 on Monday.



One Covid death was reported in the state on Thursday. After ten days the state had registered one Covid death on Wednesday as well. State has so far administered around 7,30,29,530 first doses of Covid vaccine and around 6,49,31,543 crore second doses cumulatively till Thursday. The Covid positivity rate jumped to 0.65 per cent on Thursday from what stood at 0.57 per cent on Wednesday. Bengal has so far seen 21,529 Covid death tolls so far. State has seen 21,18,122 Covid cases so far out of which around 20,96,105 people have been recovered.