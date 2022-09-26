State logs 374 fresh Covid cases; positivity rate climbs to 5.31%

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection increased on Sunday with 374 new cases being recorded while the number of Covid cases on Saturday stood at 314. The positivity rate in the state also jumped to 5.31 per cent on Sunday from 4.26 per cent on Saturday.



On Friday, the state saw 364 cases while on Thursday 337 cases were registered. The state registered 365 cases on Wednesday.

The number of everyday Covid cases in the state had started increasing since Wednesday. Prior to that, the positive cases remained below 300.

On Tuesday, the state recorded 296 cases, which was a jump from 139 cases reported on Monday.

Similarly, the positivity rate has also jumped up in the state. According to the health department data, the positivity rate on Friday stood at 4.6 per cent. It has doubled in the past three weeks.

Bengal so far has seen 21, 13, 246 Covid cases out of which 20, 88, 627 people

have recovered.

One Covid death was reported on Sunday.

Bengal so far has recorded 21, 496 Covid deaths. The recovery rate of the state stood at 98.84 per cent on Sunday.

There are 3, 123 active cases of Covid in the state on Sunday, out of which 3, 047 patients are in home isolation while 76 patients have been kept at hospital.