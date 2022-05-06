State logs 36 cases, fatality rate at 1.05%

kolkata: The number of single-day Covid infections has slightly gone up on Thursday with 36 fresh cases being reported while on Wednesday the figure stood at 31.



State on Tuesday state saw 34 new cases. On Monday the figure stood at 27 whereas on Sunday the state had witnessed 53 fresh cases.

Fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent for over a period of four weeks with the recovery rate standing at 98.93 percent. Bengal has been registering no change in the recovery rate for the past many days.

The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,96,826. State has so far registered 20,18,441 infected cases till Thursday. As many as 2,50,91,872 samples have been examined so far across the state including 6,510 which were done on Thursday.

Covid positivity rate has gone up to 0.55 percent on Thursday from what stood at 0.50 percent on Wednesday. The figure stood at 0.42 on Tuesday. The number stood at 0.55 percent on Monday. State had registered a positive rate at 0.50 percent on Sunday.

No Covid death occurred on Wednesday as well. Around 21,202 people have so far died in the state due to Covid. Around 37,111 vaccine doses have been administered across Bengal on Thursday. Around 72,272,765 first doses of vaccine have been cumulatively administered in the state so far while 61,544,889 second doses have been administered.