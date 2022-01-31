State logs 3,427 new cases; about 57,085 samples tested

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal dropped further on Sunday with 3,427 fresh cases being reported while on Saturday the new cases stood at 3,512. The figure stood at 3,805 on Friday.



The total number of infected cases reached 19,93,606 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,41,461 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. The Covid positivity rate on Sunday jumped to 6.00 per cent from what stood at 5.65 percent on Saturday.

The number of fatalities on Saturday dropped to 33 on Sunday from what was registered at 35 on Saturday. The fatality figure stood at 34 on Friday. The occupancy of Covid beds dropped to 3.62 per cent on Sunday from what stood at 3.98 per cent on Saturday. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.03 per cent on Sunday. The fatality rate remains unchanged in the state for the past couple of days.

State registered the discharge rate at 97.38 per cent on Sunday. Around 57,085 samples were tested across the state on Sunday. State has so far carried out 2,31,83,242 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 37:63 on Sunday.

Kolkata on Sunday registered 521 fresh Covid cases which is the highest among any district. Kolkata has so far seen a total 4,44,190 Covid infected cases. As many as 4,32,127 patients from Kolkata have already been released from the hospitals. Kolkata registered 8 Covid deaths on Sunday and the total number of fatalities in the city so far reached 5,519.

North 24-Parganas on Sunday saw 373 new cases taking the total number of infected cases so far in the district to 3,99,756. Out of this, around 3,89,680 have already been released. North 24-Parganas has seen 6 Covid deaths on Sunday while Hooghly saw 4 deaths, Howrah 5, West Burdwan 1, East Burdwan 1, East Midnapore 1, Purulia 1, Nadia 1, Murshidabad 1, Jalpaiguri 2, Darjeeling 1 and Alipurduar 1.

Meanwhile, Bengal has cumulatively administered over 12.12 crore doses so far in Bengal since the immunization drive began. Around 5,11,42,003 people in the state have received double doses so far while around 6,92,84,366 people have got their first jab so far.