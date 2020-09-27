State logs 3,181 fresh Covid cases in past 24 hours

Kolkata: As many as 2,13,975 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 2,44,240 till Saturday. The recovery rate of Covid patients has gone up to 87.61 per cent on Saturday which is the highest so far.



Bengal has so far carried out 30,55,039 Covid tests out of which 43,285 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours. Around 3,181 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Around 2,955 patients have been released from various hospitals on Saturday after they recovered. The percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested has gone down to 7.99 on Saturday. Positivity rate in many states still continues to rise while in Bengal the curve is gradually going down.

Bengal has seen 56 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 4,721. Kolkata has witnessed 668 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 13 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 53,816.

North 24-Parganas saw 693 new cases on Saturday while the total number of cases so far reached 48,876. North 24-Parganas has seen 14 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 17,561 Covid cases out of which 170 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 194 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up to 16,445 till Saturday. Hooghly witnessed 140 fresh cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 12,215.