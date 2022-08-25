State logs 313 new Covid cases in a day

KOLKATA: Bengal has registered a further rise in daily Covid infection with 313 fresh cases being reported on Wednesday while on Tuesday the daily cases stood at 272.



On Monday the daily cases stood at 195 while on Sunday the daily infection stood at 296.

Covid positivity rate has also gone up to 3.09 per cent from what stood at 2.72 per cent on Tuesday.

It had jumped to 3.18 per cent on Monday from what stood at 3.07 per cent on Sunday. Daily Covid deaths rose up to 3 on Wednesday from what stood at 1 on Tuesday. The figure remained at 4 on Monday. Around 407 patients have recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours. Recovery rate stood at 98.82 per cent on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday's figure.

State so far registered 21,05,535 Covid cases out of which 20,80,706 people have recovered. Around 21,449 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till August 24.

Bengal has so far administered over 1,28,17,086 booster doses cumulatively on the people till August 24. Around 7,29,40,383 people received the first dose so far.