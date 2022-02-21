State logs 278 new cases, 13 more deaths; +vity rate stands at .90%

Kolkata: Bengal on Sunday registered 278 fresh Covid cases while on Saturday the figure stood at 281. After nearly one year, the daily number of infected cases in Bengal on Saturday dropped below 300.



On Friday the daily infected cases stood at 319. State had seen the daily infected cases below 300 during March last year. On Sunday, the state saw the release of around 1,373 patients as they recovered. The number of active Covid cases has been on the decline in Bengal for over a week. Active cases dropped by 1,108 on Sunday.

Occupancy in Covid beds in Bengal has gone down below 1 per cent ever since the pandemic broke out. On Sunday, the state registered the occupancy in Covid beds at 0.55 per cent.

In the beginning of January this year, the occupancy remained at around 5 pe rcent. By the end of January the occupancy dropped to around 3.5 per cent.

It has further gone down in February. The number of daily fatalities on Sunday jumped to 13 from what stood at 12 on Saturday. The figure stood at 13 on Friday, 15 on Thursday and 18 on Wednesday.

Single-day cases in Kolkata remained at 40 on Sunday. Around 43 new cases have been registered in North 24-Parganas on Sunday.

The total number of infected cases so far in the North 24-Parganas has gone up to 4,02,716. Out of this, around 3,96,548 have already been released. North 24-Parganas has seen 1 Covid death on Sunday while Kolkata has seen 7 deaths. Kolkata has so far seen a total 4,46,727 Covid infected cases. As many as 4,40,238 patients from Kolkata have already been released from the hospitals. The number of fatalities in the city so far reached 5,640.

The total number of infected cases reached 20,13,353 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,86,681 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. The Covid positivity rate on Sunday jumped to 0.90 per cent from 0.79 per cent on Saturday. The figure stood at 0.90 per cent on Friday. Around 30,735 samples were tested across the state on Sunday. State has so far carried out 2,39,94,867 sample tests.

The RT-PCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 45:55 on Sunday.There are around 203 dedicated hospitals in the state out of which 196 are government run hospitals.

The total number of earmarked beds in the state stands at 23,947. There are around 200 safe homes in the state.

Around 4,924 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation on Sunday while 498 patients are in hospitals. Around 118 patients are in Safe Homes. As many as 742 telemedicine consultations have been given by the dedicated cell of the health department in the past 24 hours. State has so far carried out total 10,85,154 telemedicine consultations till date. State on Sunday addressed 1,754 general queries taking the total number of consultations done in Bengal to 25,43,201.