State logs 25 cases in the past 24 hours

KOLKATA: Daily Covid cases have dropped to 25 on Wednesday from what stood at 46 on Tuesday. The figure remained at 21 on Monday and 51 on Sunday.



In a significant development, the Covid positivity rate in Bengal dropped to 0.27 percent on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Covid positivity rate stood at 0.68 percent. Covid positivity rate in the state has gone up in May compared to the numbers recorded in April. The figure on Monday remained at 0.49 percent. Covid positivity rate stood at 0.63 per cent on Sunday. The figure stood at 0.49 percent on Saturday.

On April 19, Covid positivity rate in the state was registered at 0.25 per cent while on April 20, the figure further jumped at 0.28 per cent and the figure again dropped to 0.27 percent on April 21.

Fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent over a period of five weeks while the recovery rate stands at 98.93 percent. Bengal has been registering no change in the recovery rate for the past many days. The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,97,073. State has so far registered 20,18,671 infected cases till Wednesday.

As many as 2,51,38,461 samples have been examined so far across the state including 9,303 which were done on Wednesday. No Covid death occurred on Tuesday as well.

Around 21,203 people have so far died in the state due to Covid. Around 1,52,626 vaccine doses have been administered across Bengal on Wednesday.