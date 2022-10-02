State logs 228 fresh Covid cases

Kolkata: Daily Covid infected cases were registered at 228 on Saturday from what stood at 262 on Friday. On Thursday the daily figure stood at 284.



Covid positivity rate dropped to 3.41 per cent on Saturday from what stood at 3.61 per cent on Friday. It remained at 4.05 per cent on Thursday. One Covid death was reported on Saturday, unchanged from Friday's figure. Two people died of Covid across the state on Thursday. Bengal has so far seen 21,507 Covid death tolls so far.

Covid positivity rate on Wednesday dropped to 3.41 per cent from what was registered at 3.61 per cent. It stood at 4.26 per cent on Saturday. Bengal has so far seen 21,14,521 Covid cases out of which around 20,89,846 people have been recovered. Around 7,262 samples were tested in the state on Saturday. State has so far carried out 26,511,721 sample tests so far till date.

As many as 285 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid.