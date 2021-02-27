State logs 216 fresh Covid cases

Kolkata: Bengal on Friday registered 216 fresh Covid cases, slightly more than the cases recorded on Thursday (199). The total tally of infected patients in the state has so far reached 5,74,716.



The recovery rate on Friday stood at 97.63 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested dropped to 6.74. As many as 5,61,110 patients have recovered and therefore been released from different hospitals, out of which 223 were discharged in the past 24 hours.

Bengal has so far carried out 85,23,501 Covid sample tests till Friday, out of which 20,084 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Three people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,263. No death was reported in Kolkata in the past 24 hours. North 24-Parganas, Hooghly and West Midnapore each have reported one death in the past 24 hours.

Around 3,098 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,507 people so far. Kolkata has seen 72 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,29,280 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,23,068 out of which 66 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 9 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 37,187. Hooghly has witnessed 4 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,627. Howrah has so far registered a total 35,806 Covid cases so far out of which 13 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has reported 18,429 cases so far out of which 3 reported in the past 24 hours. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 2 and 10 fresh cases respectively in the past 24 hours. Around 60 dedicated Covid hospitals are still functional in the state with 6,736 earmarked beds. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds stood at 3.31 on Friday. There are around 1,619 ICU/HDU beds in Covid hospitals. Around 595 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals. There are 200 Safe Homes still operational across the state.

The Health department has addressed 15,67,443 general queries till date out of which around 755 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,80,626 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till February 25 out of which 240 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 2,89,602 people have received tele-psychological counseling in the state so far, out of which 295 have availed the facilities in the past 24 hours.