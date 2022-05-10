State logs 21 new cases, fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent

kolkata: The number of single-day Covid infections has slightly gone down to 21 on Monday from what stood at 51 on Sunday. On Saturday the figure stood at 39.



Fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent for over a period of five weeks with the recovery rate standing at 98.93 per cent. Bengal has been

registering no change in the recovery rate for the past many days.

The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,96,989. State has so far registered 20,18,600 infected cases till Mondday.

As many as 2,51,22,428 samples have been examined so far across the state including 5,109 which were done on Monday.

Covid positivity rate has gone down to 0.41 per cent on Monday from what stood at 0.63 percent on Sunday.

The figure stood at 0.49 percent on Saturday.

No Covid death occurred on Sunday as well.

Around 21,203 people have so far died in the state due to Covid.

Around 5,895 vaccine doses have been administered across Bengal on Monday.

Meanwhile, around 72,315,906 first doses of vaccine have been cumulatively administered to the beneficiaries in the state so far while 61,820,074 second doses have been administered.