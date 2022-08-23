State logs 195 Covid cases, at least 4 deaths in a day

KOLKATA: Bengal registered around 195 Covid cases on Monday while on Sunday the daily infection stood at 296. Single day Covid infection in Bengal remained at 298 on Saturday.



State reported 400 cases last Friday while the figure stood at 436 on Thursday. Covid positivity rate has slightly gone up in the past 24 hours as the figure jumped to 3.18 per cent on Monday from what was registered at 3.07 per cent on Sunday.

The figure stood at 3.62 per cent on Saturday from what stood at 3.65 per cent on Friday.

Daily Covid deaths stood at 4 on Monday, unchanged from Sunday's figure. Daily fatalities remained at 2 on Saturday from what stood at 5 on Friday.

The figure was registered at 3 on Thursday and 4 on Wednesday.

Around 447 patients have recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours. Recovery rate touched 98.81 per cent on Monday. State so far registered 21,04,950 Covid cases out of which 20,79,870 people have recovered.

Around 21,445 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till August 22. There are currently around 148 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 3,487 patients are in home isolation. Covid fatality stands at 1.02 per cent for over three weeks. Around 6,137 samples were tested in the state on Monday. State has so far carried out 26,206,476 sample tests so far till date.