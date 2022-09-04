State logs 193 fresh Covid infections

Kolkata: Daily Covid infections in the state have dropped to 193 on Saturday from the 254 cases recorded on Friday. The figure stood at 210 on Thursday. The Covid positivity rate slightly dropped from 2.91 per cent on Friday to 2.31 per cent on Saturday.



Since August 31, the number of daily Covid cases has been recorded above 200. The daily Covid numbers were below 200 last on August 30. The state had recorded 154 fresh positive cases then. The positivity rate has also been fluctuating for the past few days. The state recorded 2.29 per cent positivity rate on Thursday and 2.72 per cent on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the state recorded 1.84 per cent positivity rate.

Out of 21,07,707 total number of positive cases in the city till date, 20,83,967 people have recovered so far. Around 283 patients recovered on Saturday bringing the recovery rate of the state to 98.87 per cent. Two deaths have been recorded on Saturday. Total number of deaths till date stood at 21, 472.

The total number of active cases in the state on Saturday was 2,268 out of which 2,189 patients were in home isolation and 79 in hospital.

The state have provided 1,40,36, 555 booster doses till date. While 7,29,73,260 first doses and 6,47,26,795 second doses have been administered by the state till date.