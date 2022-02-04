State logs 1,916 new cases; about 36 deaths in past 24 hours

KOLKATA: Single day Covid infection in Bengal slightly jumped to 1,916 on Thursday from what stood at 2,723 on Wednesday. The number of fresh cases had been reported at 2,014 on Tuesday.



On Monday, the state saw a substantial drop in daily Covid infection as the cases came down to 1,910 from what stood at 3,427 on Sunday. The number of daily fatalities is still on the higher side. As many as 36 people died of Covid in the state on Thursday. The number of fatalities stood at 35 on Wednesday and 32 on Tuesday and 36 on Monday. In December last year daily fatalities remained below 10.

The figure started rising up to the level of 30-37 in the past one month. As the daily infected cases hit around 20,000, the death figure remained around 35. The number of cases dropped at around 2,000 but the fatalities still remain on the higher side. The total number of infected cases reached 20,02,169 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,60,300 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. The Covid positivity rate on Thursday dropped to 3.94 percent from what stood at 4.61 percent on Wednesday. The figure stood at 4.09 percent on Tuesday. The figure stood at 5.49 percent on Monday.

The occupancy of Covid beds dropped to 2.68 percent on Thursday from 3.11 percent on Wednesday. It stood at 3.33 percent on Tuesday.