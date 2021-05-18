State logs 19,003 fresh cases; 147 fatalities in past 24 hours

KOLKATA: The number of fresh Covid cases has been on the decline for the past 72 hours. Single-day spike was reported at 19,003 on Monday while the number on Sunday stood at 19,117. On Saturday, the State registered about 19,511 new cases. Last Friday, the number of new cases remained at 20,846.



The total infected tally reached 11,52,433 on Monday. The number of fatalities registered each day is still a matter of concern for the health officials. About 147 people died in Bengal in the past 24 hours whereas on Sunday the number stood exactly the same. Number of fatalities stood at 144 on Saturday. About 13,431 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

About 10,07,442 patients have already been released from the hospitals. As many as 19,101 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate on Monday stood at 87.42 per cent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 10.02. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State reached 41.53 on Monday. The state has so far conducted 1,15,00,373 sample tests.

Meanwhile, the state Health department on Monday formed a clinical research steering committee to facilitate the generation of real world data and evidence which may guide further policy decisions as appropriate to contain Covid. The committee would guide and oversee planning, conduct data analysis of Covid clinical research and provide final recommendations to the Health department. The committee comprises of Prof Santanu Tripathi, Former professor of Clinical Pharmacology, School of Tropical Medicine, Prof Avijit Hazra, Professor of Pharmacology at SSKM, Prof Jyotirmoy Pal, HoD of Medicine at RG Kar Medical College, Prof Dilip Pal, principal of BC Roy PGIPS.

Kolkata and North 24-Parganas has registered 33 deaths each in the past 24 hours while South 24-Parganas has reported 11, Howrah 4, Hooghly 11, West Burdwan 6, East Midnapore 2, West Midnapore 2, Bankura 6, Purulia 1, Birbhum 1, Nadia 8, Murshidabad 8, South Dinajpur 1, North Dinajpur 6, Jalpaiguri 4, Darjeeling 2.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 3,899 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 4,220. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,966 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 3,329 people so far. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 2,57,973 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 2,46,338.

South 24-Parganas has registered 1,269 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up to 70,828.

Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 1,218 and 656 deaths respectively and total infected cases in these two districts are 70,089 and 59,303 respectively.

There are as many as 2,711 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals. About 1,298 ventilators are functioning in Covid hospitals.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds stood at 20,093 on Monday. About 224 dedicated Covid hospitals have been opened out of which 183 are run by the state government. There are 114 testing labs functional in the state so far while another one is waiting for permission.