State logs 19 cases, fatality rate stands at 1.05% in past 24 hours

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal significantly dropped on Monday with only 19 cases being reported while on Sunday the state registered 41 new cases.



Daily infection in Bengal is completely under control even as Covid curve in the country is going up. Fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent for over a period of two weeks with the recovery rate standing at 98.94 per cent. Daily infection stood at 31 on Saturday.

The figure stood at 40 on Friday. Daily infection remained at 26 on Thursday and 28 and 23 on Wednesday and Tuesday respectively.Covid positivity rate has dropped to 0.33 per cent on Monday while on Sunday the figure remained at 0.46 per cent. It stood at 0.33 per cent on Saturday and 0.39 per cent on Friday, 0.27 per cent on Thursday. The figure remained at 0.28 percent on Wednesday and 0.25 percent on Tuesday. The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,96,581. State has so far registered 20,18,031 infected cases till Monday. As many as 2,50,00,313 samples have been examined so far, including 5,729 which were done on Sunday.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.94 per cent on Monday, unchanged from Sunday's figure.

No Covid death occurred on Monday. Around 10,396 vaccine doses have been administered across Bengal on Monday. The state Health Department has again decided to resume sentinel surveys which will be performed between April 27 and 29.