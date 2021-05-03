State logs 17,515 fresh cases; 92 die in the past 24 hours

KOLKATA: Bengal on Sunday witnessed 17,515 new Covid cases taking the total tally of infected people to 8,63,393. Around 15,587 people were discharged from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. As many as 7,33,359 people have so far been released from the hospitals after they recovered.



As many as 92 people died across the state in the past 24 hours. The number of fatalities dropped little on Sunday as the death toll on Saturday touched 103. Around 11,539 people have died of Covid in Bengal so far. Senior Health department officials are concerned over the rate of infection mainly in two districts, Kolkata and North 24-Parganas, as they contribute nearly around half of the total daily infections of the state.

Covid recovery rate on Sunday remained at 84.94 per cent. The number of active Covid patients stood at 1,18,495 on Sunday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 8.19. The state has so far carried out 1,05,45,059 Covid sample tests out of which 56,209 tests were performed in the past 24 hours. In the past 24 hours, North 24-Parganas has seen 29 deaths, followed by Kolkata 23, South 24-Parganas 9 deaths, Howrah 1, Hooghly 6, West Burdwan 2, East Burdwan 1, Bankura 3, Birbhum 9, Malda 1, South Dinajpur 1, North Dinajpur 2, Jalpaiguri 1, Darjeeling 4.

The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,478. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,818 people so far. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,99,277 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,85,576. South 24-Parganas has registered 993 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 54,352. Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 998 and 624 deaths respectively and total infected cases in these districts stood at 53,083 and 43,349 respectively.

There are a total 175 dedicated hospitals and 15,483 earmarked beds have been introduced out of which around 1,838 ICU/HDU beds are functional in Covid hospitals. Around 1,283 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals. There are currently 200 Safe Homes and around 11,507 beds are there in these Safe Homes. Around 1,580 patients have currently been undergoing treatment at various Safe Homes. Around 113 testing laboratories have been made functional in the state while one is waiting for approval.