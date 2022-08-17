State logs 175 Covid cases, 1 death in a day

kolkata: A day after Bengal registered zero Covid death, state again saw one death on Tuesday.



Single-day Covid infection however significantly dropped compared to the figures registered in the past two weeks. The figure remained nearly around 1000 last week.

Bengal on Tuesday registered 175 fresh cases while on Monday the daily cases stood at 270. State on last Saturday saw 461 fresh Covid cases. Positivity rate stood at 3.48 per cent. The figure on Monday was registered at 4.29 per cent. Positivity rate stood at 4.11 per cent on last Saturday.

Incidentally, Bengal has so far administered over 1,16,24,356 booster doses cumulatively on the people till Tuesday. Around 7,29,17,222 crore people received the first dose so far while 6,45,13,966 crore people received two doses of Covid vaccine.

The daily figure in the state remained over 2,200 about two weeks ago. The number of daily cases in Bengal stood above 700 towards the end of last week but the number has gone below 500 this week.

Around 631 patients have recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours. Recovery rate touched 98.75 per cent on Tuesday. Bengal registered no Covid death on Independence Day. State registered three Covid deaths on last Saturday.

State so far registered 21,02,932 Covid cases out of which 20,76,667 people have recovered. Around 21,423 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till August 13.

There are currently around 194 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection.

Around 4,648 patients are in home isolation. Covid fatality stands at 1.02 per cent for over three weeks. Around 5,034 samples were tested in the state on Tuesday.