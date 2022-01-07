State logs 15,421 new infections; no. of active cases stands at 41,101

Kolkata: State on Thursday registered 15,421 fresh Covid cases taking the positivity rate to 24.71 per cent. After May last year, the State has seen such a huge surge in daily cases. Bengal on Wednesday touched 14,000 daily Covid infection marks.



The total active Covid cases in Bengal so far stand at 41,101.

The number of active Covid cases jumped by 8,059 on Thursday while the state on Wednesday saw a jump of around 7,567.

Kolkata has seen 6,569 new Covid cases on Thursday taking the total number of infected cases in the city 3,63,658 out of which 3,39,553 patients have been released from the hospitals so far.

North 24-Parganas has seen 2,560 new cases and the total cases has so far gone up to 3,46,321 infected cases till Thursday out of which 3,34,409 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 787 new cases on Thursday, Hooghly 531, Howrah 1,248, Darjeeling 179, Nadia 308.

It may be mentioned here that Covid positivity rate in Kolkata has been much higher this time compared to other districts including North 24-Parganas. Covid positivity rate remains around 34 percent while the figure in North 24-parganas stands at

around 18.

Covid positivity rate in the state on Wednesday stood at 23.17 per cent from what stood at 18.96 per cent on Tuesday.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,93,744 on Thursday out of which 16,32,797 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. The number of Covid fatalities however jumped up to 19 on Thursday from 17 on Wednesday. The figure remained at 16 on Tuesday, 8 on Sunday and 9 on Saturday.

The total death toll has gone up to 19,846 till Thursday. Around 62,413 samples were tested across the state on Thursday. State has so far carried out 2,16,69,865 sample tests. The RT-PCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 58:42 on Thursday.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 10,23,345 people so far out of which 1,587 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 569 people have been given tele-psychological counseling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counseling to 4,69,599 on Thursday.

Kolkata has registered 3 deaths in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has seen 7 deaths, South 24-Parganas and Hooghly 2 each, Howrah 1, Darjeeling 2 and Jalpaiguri 2.

As many as 5,340 people in Kolkata have died of Covid so far while North 24-Parganas has registered a total 5,040 deaths so far till Thursday.