State logs 1,424 fresh cases

kolkata: After a gap of nearly five months, the daily Covid infection in the state has crossed 1,400 mark on Wednesday.



Around 1,424 fresh cases have been reported across Bengal while on Tuesday the figure stood at 954. Two fatalities were reported on Wednesday. The recovery rate stood at 98.66 per cent on Wednesday. Around 296 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours. Positivity rate has again gone up to 12.74 per cent on Wednesday from what stood at 9.92 per cent on Tuesday.

Covid fatality was reported at 1.05 per cent on Wednesday. The recovery rate was registered at 98.72 per cent on Tuesday from what stood at 98.75 per cent on Monday. The figure stood at 98.77 per cent on Sunday. On Thursday the figure stood at 98.80 per cent. Around 11,176 samples were tested across the state on Wednesday.