State logs 14 fresh cases

Kolkata: In a significant development the Covid infection has dropped to an all time low since the pandemic broke out in the state with only 14 fresh cases being reported on Monday.



The number of daily Covid cases stood at 40 on Sunday. The figure was registered at 57 on Saturday and 50 on Friday and 42 on Thursday. Covid cases have been fluctuating in the state between 20-50 for the past couple of months.

The Covid positivity rate in Bengal has gone down to 0.27 percent on Monday from what stood at 0.50 percent on Sunday. The figure was recorded at 0.69 per cent on Saturday and 0.54 percent on Friday.

Covid fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent over a period of five weeks while the recovery rate stands at 98.93 per cent. Bengal has been registering no change in the recovery rate for the past many days.