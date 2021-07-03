State logs 1,391 Covid cases in a day, 21 deaths reported

Kolkata: Covid infection curve is on the decline in Bengal with the single-day infected cases dropping to 1,391 on Saturday from 1,422 on Friday. The total number of Covid infected cases has so far gone up to 15,04,097 till Saturday.



The number of active cases on Saturday dropped to 19,280 from what stood at 19,729 on Friday. Around 1,819 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of patients going home to 14,67,038 so far till Saturday.

The state Health department has already vaccinated nearly 2.26 crore people cumulatively till Saturday. The state vaccinated 2,63,787 people across Bengal on Saturday. On Friday, around 3,08,850 people received the shots. The Health department also conducted vaccination among 32,34,928 people belonging to the 18-44 age bracket. It may be mentioned that St. Xavier's University organised a vaccination drive at it's campus where more than 200 beneficiaries were inoculated.

The number of fatalities dropped to 21 from 23 on Friday. The total tally of fatalities in the state reached 17,779. Covid recovery rate stood at 97.54 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested remained at 2.64 on Saturday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds stood at 7.05. Bengal has so far conducted 1,43,77,860 Covid sample tests with around 52,761 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata registered five Covid deaths on Saturday while North 24-Parganas saw six new deaths. South 24-Parganas has reported 1 death, Howrah 2, West Burdwan 1, West Midnapore 2, Jalpaiguri 1 and Darjeeling 3. Kolkata in the past 24 hours reported 128 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 142. The total death toll in Kolkata so far has reached 4,929 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,497 people.

The North 24-Parganas district administration is in the process of installing oxygen plants in various hospitals. District Magistrate Sumit Gupta on Saturday visited Ashokenagar State General Hospital to examine the site where the plant would be set up. Oxygen plants are coming up in many other hospitals in the district as well. The state has so far dedicated around 203 Covid hospitals out of which 196 are run by the government while the rest are managed by private establishments. The total number of earmarked Covid beds remains at 23,947 on Saturday.

According to the Health department's figure on Friday, one new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state while four suspected cases have been confirmed. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases has so far remained 71 in the state on Friday. Four new suspected cases have, however, been reported on Saturday. No death was reported among suspected cases and no new death has been reported among the confirmed cases.

Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases remained at 17 on Friday and 38 among suspected cases. The total number of suspected cases reached 170 in the state so far.