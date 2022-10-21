State logs 115 Covid cases, 104 patients discharged from hosps in a day

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid cases in Bengal slightly jumped on Thursday with 115 fresh cases being detected while on Wednesday, the figure stood at 98. Daily cases were registered at 116 on Tuesday.



Single-day Covid infection substantially dropped on Monday as only 86 cases were found. The figure remained at 145 on Sunday. The Covid positivity rate jumped to 1.61 per cent on Thursday from what stood at 1.52 per cent on Wednesday and 1.75 per cent on Tuesday. One Covid death was reported on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday's figure.

Bengal has so far seen 21,526 Covid death tolls so far. State has seen 21,17,419 Covid cases so far out of which around 20,94,476 people have been recovered.

Around 7,131 samples were tested in the state on Thursday. State has so far carried out 26,623,054 sample tests so far till date.

As many as 104 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.92 per cent on Thursday.

Around 49 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals while 1,368 people are in home isolation.

According to the data, none is in Safe homes.