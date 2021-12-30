State logs 1,089 new infections; active cases stand at 7,727

Kolkata: Bengal has seen a rise in Covid infected cases by 650 in the past 48 hours which has triggered a concern for the health department officials.



As many as 1,089 fresh Covid cases have been detected across Bengal on Wednesday while single day Covid cases stood at 752 on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the figure stood at 439 on Monday.

Around 540 fresh Covid cases were detected in Kolkata on Wednesday while North 24-Parganas has seen 145 new cases. Daily cases remained at 382 on Tuesday.

A total 3,34,723 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,26,500 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total of 3,36,280 infected cases till Wednesday out of which 3,30,015 patients have been released.

South 24-Parganas has seen 60 new cases on Wednesday, Hooghly 59, Howrah 79, Darjeeling 9, Nadia 12.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,32,906 on Wednesday out of which 16,05,434 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. Covid positivity rate in Bengal on Wednesday went up to 2.84 percent from 2.35 percent

on Tuesday.

The active Covid cases in Bengal went up by a huge margin of 270 on Wednesday. The figure went up by only 24 on Tuesday. The number of active Covid cases stood at 7,727 on Wednesday. Around 12 people died of Covid in the state on Wednesday taking the total death toll to 19,745.

Seven deaths were reported on Tuesday. Around 38,375 samples were tested across the state on Wednesday. State has so far carried out 2,13,12,161 sample tests.

The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 50:50 on Wednesday. Around 3 people died of Covid in Kolkata and Howrah each, 2 in North 24-Parganas, 1 each from South 24-Parganas and Hooghly. Nadia and Birbhum each have seen 1 death.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 10,12,548 people so far out of which 1,221 were given consultation in the past

24 hours.

Around 297 people have been given tele-psychological counseling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counseling to 4,66,330 on Wednesday.

As many as 200 safe homes are still operational in the state and 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals. As many as 4,139 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Wednesday.

Incidentally, ten Omicron positive patients have been undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the city. Five fresh cases have been detected on Wednesday.

Bengal has administered around 4,16,099 Covid doses on Wednesday taking the total doses administered

in the state so far to 10,37,64,795.