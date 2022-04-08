State lifts time curbs on trucks carrying veggies entering city

Kolkata: Trucks carrying vegetables are now being allowed to enter Kolkata without any time restrictions to curb the download cost of essential commodities.



"Earlier, trucks laden with essential commodities were not allowed to enter the city from 9 am to midnight. But now, there are no such entry restrictions," said Kamal Dey, member of Task Force Agriculture Marketing, state government.

He reiterated that the initiative will reduce the transportation cost (input cost) of the vendors which is being ultimately borne by the customers. If there are no restrictions on movement of trucks in the city then there will be less competition and reduction of transport cost.

"The reason due to which the price of vegetables is increasing in the markets also includes suspension of Krishak Special trains for the last one week," pointed out Dey.

If a vendor brings vegetables (maximum capacity 140 kg) from Nadia/South 24 Parganas/North 24-Parganas or other places via train to Kolkata, then he has to pay Rs 480. If the same vegetables are brought to the city via truck then he would have to pay Rs 13,000.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the Centre to come up with a policy to control the escalating prices of essential commodities and stop taking toll taxes for the time being. She also announced an increase in the number of Sufal Bangla outlets to provide fruits and vegetables at subsidised rates with the Ramzan season on and Poila Baisakh (Bengali New Year) round the corner.