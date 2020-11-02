State law secy passes away

Kolkata: State law secretary Sandip Kumar Ray Chaudhuri died at a city hospital on Saturday after suffering a massive heart attack. He had been fighting an almost month-long battle against COVID-19, health department sources said.



Chaudhuri (56) along with his wife and daughter were admitted to a private hospital on October 3 after they had tested

positive.

Though his wife and daughter were discharged from the hospital after they tested negative, Chaudhuri was in the ICU for 24 days.

He had tested positive thrice while being under treatment at a private hospital. He was shifted to a non-COVID ICU recently after he tested negative for Covid. He had breathing issues and his oxygen saturation kept fluctuating. Chaudhuri's health condition deteriorated from Friday night and suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Saturday.