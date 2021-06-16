State launches WhatsApp-based app for hassle-free vaccination

kolkata: Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya on Tuesday introduced a WhatsApp-based mobile app to make the immunisation drive easier and to ensure that people do not have to stand in the queue to get vaccinated.



This is an alternative platform developed by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) which will now be replicated throughout the state. People no longer need to register their names in the Centre owned CoWIN app as they can book their slot through sending message on WhatsApp number ~ 8335999000.

The number was earlier introduced by the KMC and now it would be operated across the state with the help of the state Health department. People can register their names and book a slot in the nearby vaccination center. People can also select their venues as per their choice.

Bhattacharya said people had faced difficulties to register via CoWIN app due to technical glitches, but in case of the WhatsApp number people can easily enroll themselves. It will also accelerate the pace of vaccination, Bhattacharya added. After the new system is introduced, people would be asked to appear at a particular vaccination center as per the stock available.