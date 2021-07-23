State launches Utshashree; teachers can apply for transfer via portal

kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government has introduced Utshashree programme under which school teachers can apply through a common portal to get transferred to a school near their house.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said: "We are introducing the Utshashree programme. There are teachers who want to get transferred to schools near their house or in their home district. They can apply through the portal that will be launched".

"But it will not be possible if ten teachers of a school apply for the same at a time. It has to be done in a proper coordinated way," Banerjee said.

The state Education department will look into the applications that will be made through the portal and take necessary steps in this regard.

With introduction of the programme, concerned teachers can apply for the same on their own and no more need to depend on anyone else to apply for a transfer to the school near their houses.

The step has been taken considering that it will reduce travelling time of a teacher from house to school and it will come as an encouragement for them.