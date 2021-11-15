State launches drive to identify diabetic patients

KOLKATA: On the occasion of the World Diabetes Day on November 14, state Health department has started an awareness campaign to identify the diabetic patients early and to give them proper treatment on time.



The department has published various banners to make people aware about the diseases.

The senior health officials have urged the health officers in the district to perform screening on the suspected patients and ensure proper treatment. Examinations will be performed on regular basis to ensure that complications do not arise for patients.

People will get all the treatment at government hospitals at free of costs.

Health department once again reminded that all the health centres perform screening free-of-costs so people can undergo check-up at regular intervals. Around 50 per cent of diabetic patients are not properly diagnosed on time, said a statement issued by the Health department.Senior doctors in the city said people with diabetes can have an eye disease called diabetic retinopathy.

This is when high blood sugar levels cause damage to blood vessels in the retina. The condition can lead to blindness if left untreated. Early blindness due to diabetic retinopathy (DR) is usually preventable with routine checks and effective management of underlying diabetes.

Eye ailments like diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma are some of the emerging causes of blindness in India, especially amongst impoverished and rural communities. It is estimated that close to 16 per cent of all diabetic patients are highly vulnerable to eye-related problems called diabetic retinopathy.