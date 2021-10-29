State launches App containing data about Covid orphans

kolkata: Dr Shashi Panja, state minister for Women and Child Development and Social welfare inaugurated Snehachayya, an app that will give detailed information about children who lost their parents to Covid.



Dr Panja inaugurated the pilot scheme at a function at Asansol on Wednesday.

The pilot project includes the districts like East and West Burdwan, Bankura and Purulia.

Later, the app will be made available in other districts.

The state government has identified 6,773 such children.

The app will provide detailed information about the children like their health condition, whether they are facing any financial problem, whether they are attending classes regularly or not, Dr Panja said.

The officials of the department will visit houses of these children and upload information in the app which is meant to look after them.

Dr Panja also inaugurated the Juvenile Justice Board in West Burdwan and Kalimpong districts virtually.

Also she inaugurated 289 anganwadi centres virtually.