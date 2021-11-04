State land tribunal disposed of about 548 cases in past 10 days

Kolkata: The West Bengal Land Reforms and Tenancy Tribunal has disposed of about 548 cases in the past 10 days when the Vacation Bench was in function during Puja vacation.



The tribunal ran its Vacation Benches for 10 days, that is from October 21 to 22 and again from October 29 to November 1.

Two Special Benches functioned during this period of time.

The initiative has helped to dispose of many cases that brought relief to people. The move was taken hearing and disposal of a considerable number of pending cases maintaining all Covid

protocols.

The Vacation benches were conducted following discussions with all the concerned stakeholders. Two Vacation Benches, out of four in total, functioned during the Puja vacation.

The tribunal took the decision to run the two Special Benches during the Puja vacation despite the prevailing pandemic situation considering that it will help in hearing and disposing of a considerable number of pending

cases.

The entire process of hearing of the cases took place following the Covid norms.

The Tribunal took all steps to ensure that all norms are maintained by all stakeholders at this time of pandemic.

In 2020, the Tribunal had disposed of around 400 cases by holding a Vacation Bench after Durga Puja.