State keen to collaborate for improved drone manufacturing: Chief Secy
Kolkata: Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi highlighted the need for a necessary ecosystem to create an environment of innovation in defence manufacturing in the state.
He was addressing a session on 'West Bengal: The future destination of defence manufacturing sector' organised by the state government and the CII at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan on Friday.
A defence equipment exhibition titled East Tech 2022 was held at the venue.
Dwivedi said the state government is keen on setting up a task force for upgrading the Research and Development facilities and collaborating with premier institutions like the IITs to ensure technical excellence in the era of drone warfare.
Rajesh Pandey, Principal Secretary, Department of Micro Small and Medium Industries and Textiles urged the CII to hold interactive sessions with MSMEs, ordnance factories and sectors involved in the defence supply chain to integrate the nascent units into operational ones.
Lt General Kalita lauded the efforts of the state government on mobilising defence equipment in the east. He highlighted major requirements by armed the forces in terms of surveillance instruments, sustainable solutions and drone technology among others.
