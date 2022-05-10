'State keen on holding GTA polls in June'

KOLKATA: State government wants to hold elections to Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) in June this year, Nabanna sources said. The Bengal government is also keen to conduct elections to the Siliguri Mahakuma election in June as well. The decision has been taken in consultation with the State Election Commission, sources said. It may be mentioned here that after a meeting with the regional Hill parties, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in March this year announced that the GTA election will be held in two-three months, to form a new GTA body in the Hills.



Bimal Gurung faction of GJM Roshan Giri had some proposals and suggestions to the government in this regard, while others are willing to hold the elections. The GTA election will be held this year after

10 years.