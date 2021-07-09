State Joint Entrance Board not to conduct institute-specific exams until further orders

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has come out with a notification stating that it would not conduct any institution specific examinations and counseling from now on, until further orders.



The Board will restrict its activity in conducting Common Entrance Examinations, competitive ranking, single-window counseling and allotment of seats based on candidates' choices among various institutions of the state and/or in multiple courses offered by those institutions.

The development comes a day after it was decided that there would be no admission tests for admissions into undergraduate and postgraduate level this year following state Education minister Bratya Basu's virtual meeting with the vice-chancellors of state universities.

WBJEEB will not hold both PUMDET and PUBDET examinations for admission in Presidency University. The PUMDET examination is conducted for admission into various PG (Post Graduate) courses while PUBDET is held for admission in various UG (undergraduate) courses in Presidency University.

The WBJEEB had started the process of holding the PUMDET examination at Presidency University and several candidates had paid examination fees too.

"Examination fees paid by the candidates will be refunded at the earliest," a senior official of WBJEEB said.

The authorities of Presidency University will hold a meeting with the WBJEEB and decide on the modalities of admission.

The Joint Entrance for admission into 5 years' evening BE courses in Jadavpur University (JEEDEC) will also not be held until there is any revised decision by the competent authority in this

regard.

"We had wanted some sort of screening of the students before admission. Most of the teachers are disappointed with the decision," Partha Pratim Roy, general secretary of Jadavpur University Teachers' Association said.