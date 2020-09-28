State issues guidelines on management of Covid patients

Kolkata: State Health department has issued a clear guideline on the management of Covid patients. One of the main objectives of the issuance of the guideline is to further spread awareness among the people as to what they have to do in case a person is infected with the virus.



The guideline says when a patient tests positive for Covid it has to be looked into if the particular patient has mild symptoms or moderate symptoms or he/she complaints about severe ailments. In case of a patient suffering from mild disease without any complications relating to breathlessness or hypoxia, the patient must be put under home isolation or safe home. The guideline also says that such patients must maintain physical distancing. They must wear masks and droplet precautions must be followed.

The detailed guideline also spells out what the doctors or those involved in Covid patient management in these isolation centers must follow while treating the patients. What types of medicines should be allowed for the high risks groups also found mention in the guideline. The health department categorically mentioned the warning signs for such patients which include difficulty in breathing, chest pain, severe cough, resting tachycardia. The patients can be referred to Covid hospitals if the doctors feel the necessity.

Those patients who have moderate symptoms must be taken to the Covid ward of the hospital. The health department has framed a guideline on what type of medicines should be applied for the patients. The department has also stated that antiviral medicines, oxygen support, steroids, anticoagulation, antibiotics can be used as per the instruction of the doctors. The directives have been given on the usage and dosage of the medicines as well.

In case of patients who are in severe condition, they must be admitted in Covid ICU, latest guideline says. A detailed instruction has been given as to how the patients can

be put under respiratory support. 'The antiviral agents are less likely to be beneficial at this stage.

The use of 'remdesivir' to be decided on case to case basis,' reads the guideline. It also says that antibiotics should be used judiciously as per antibiotic protocol. After clinical improvement the discharge of patients must be done as per the revised discharge criteria in case of all the Covid patients.