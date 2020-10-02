State issues fresh advisory for Covid hosps

Kolkata: State Health department has issued a fresh advisory to the various Covid hospitals regarding the treatment of infected patients.



The experts from the protocol monitoring team visited some Covid hospitals and noted certain lacunae in practice. The team feels that the lapses should be soon addressed and therefore made certain recommendations to the health department.

On the basis of the team's observations some recommendations have been made by the health department. The department formulated some guidelines for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases and prescribed certain drugs and their dosages.

"For COVID-19 prophylaxis, ivermectin may be used according to the following schedule: tablet Ivermectin 12 mg once daily on Day one, Day seven and followed by 12 mg once every 30 days," the new advisory says. Ivermectin is better absorbed in taken with a fatty meal. It is a medication used to treat many types of parasite infections.

The advisory also said that all the usages of ivermectin, prophylactic and therapeutic shall be deemed as 'experimental' and all the relevant clinical data regarding its use must be recorded in prescribed data collection form in real time, and transmitted by email to the designated authority. These recommendations if properly practiced will improve patient outcomes. During subsequent visits the protocol monitoring teams will specifically check if these suggestions have been implemented.

In another recent guidelines issued a couple of days ago it was said that a patient suffering from mild disease without any complications relating to breathlessness or hypoxia, must be put under home isolation or safe home. It also mentioned what the doctors or those involved in Covid patient management in these isolation centers must follow while treating the patients. What types of medicines should be allowed for the high risks groups also found mention in the guideline.