State issues directives for varsities & colleges

Kolkata: The state Higher Education department has advised the state universities to consider giving 80 per cent weightage on the basis of best aggregate percentage obtained by a candidate in any of the previous semester and 20 per cent on internal assessment during the current semester for assessing the students in their terminal semesters.



The advisory further states that the result of final semester may be declared preferably within July 31.

It has also advised for promoting students to the next semester in case of intermediate semesters. The advisory is applicable for both undergraduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) students in state universities and colleges.

The advisory by the Principal Secretary of state Higher Education department Manish Jain has also reiterated

that there should be parity among all universities in the state with regard to the mode of evaluation of students in all the streams.

The final semester

examinations in state universities could not be conducted due to the lockdown in

educational institutions

across the state since mid March. The closure will be effective till July 31.

The department has also left an option for students who may not opt for the alternative mode of evaluation.

If a student wishes to appear in a formal examination he/she should be given an opportunity to apply for the same through a process to be notified by the concerned university.

However the examination should be conducted only after the situation normalises.

"The commencement of the next academic session shall be decided by the state government when the COVID -19 situation permits so. The commencement date to be decided shall be uniform for all state universities," reads the advisory.

It has further clarified that there should be no enhancement in fees and no extra charges will be levied in the name of home assignment.

Moreover, it states that special grievance cell should be opened in each university/college to deal with students' grievances related to academics and examinations.