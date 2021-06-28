State issues directive after no. of micro-containment & containment zones rise to 354

KOLKATA: The containment and micro-containment zones in the state have gone up to 354. Directions have been given to districts with more than 100 Covid cases to ensure strict containment measures at Covid hotspots.



Sources at Nabanna confirmed that the number of containment and micro-containment zones in the state has gone up by about 103 in the past three days.

The number of containment zones in the state on Thursday was 251.

Meanwhile, "all shops, establishments, bazaars, haats, etc" to remain completely closed for three days from June 28 at Kakinara and Shyamnagar area that falls under ward number 6, 7, 22, 24, 25 and 34 of Bhatpara Municipality. Ward number 6,7 and 34 are the areas on both sides of the road connecting Ghoshpara Road and Kalyani Expressway.

On Thursday, Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi had held a virtual meeting with District Magistrates of all districts Howrah, Hooghly, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, North and South 24-Parganas as the number of Covid cases in these districts were more than 100.

Directions were given for practical application of containment norms in these districts to check the spread of Covid.

The district administration was also directed to ensure strict surveillance in these areas.

Taking the steps as per the direction given from the state Secretariat, the district authorities have identified 103 more containment and micro-containment zones.

"It will check the spread of the disease in these areas. Imposition of strict containment norms is needed to get further control over the pandemic situation," said a senior officer of the state government.

At the same time directions have been given to give priority to vaccination in the urban and peri-urban areas with special emphasis on the population in the slum areas.

The district authorities have also been directed to ensure creation of necessary infrastructure, apprehending that the third wave of Covid pandemic may hit the state.

The state government has directed all districts with more than 100 Covid cases to ensure strict containment measures at the local Covid hotspots areas to further bring down the number of Covid cases in the state.

"We have brought down the Covid positivity rate to 3.61 per cent that went up to 33 per cent during the end of the Assembly election. But our target is to further bring down the positivity rate that can be possible only when it can be contained within the hotspots itself," said an officer.